The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots with a workmanlike effort and, in a lot of ways, it was very good to see. The Dolphins took what was given to them and, while they made some mistakes, they did what they had to do to win a game that wasn’t really as close as the final score indicates. Now the Dolphins come home to host the struggling Denver Broncos for their first game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium. Can the Dolphins keep up their winning ways? Is this a “trap game” with the Buffalo Bills waiting in Week 4? Aaron Josh discuss all of this and a lot more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

