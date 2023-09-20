2019 fifth-round pick (151st overall) out of Wisconsin, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, is quickly ascending right before our eyes, becoming a force for Vic Fangio and his Dolphin defense. He was drafted as a ‘depth’ piece and initially saw a lot of time on special teams.

His Dolphin career began on injured reserve for the first ten games of the 2019 season. He progressed to playing in all 16 games the following year, ending with a solid 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Most notably, what fans remember that year was Tua’s first start against the vaunted LA Rams and their top-tier defense. Miami’s defense absolutely haunted the Rams that day, and Van Ginkel’s biggest contribution was the 78-yard fumble return for a touchdown, locks and all flowing as he rumbled down the field. For me, there was something about him that seemed different yet familiar. If memory serves me correctly, the Dolphins had another linebacker drafted in the 5th round (around pick 154) who became one of the best.

This offseason, it did not seem likely that Chris Grier and the team would resign Van Ginkel. Interest seemed modest at first. Then, he was offered a one-year deal that could reach 2.6 million. With what seemed like a depth signing, AVG has again begun to exceed expectations.

He does not truly have a definitive position in this new defensive concept. Is he an inside linebacker, an outside linebacker, or an edge rusher? Week 1 this year saw him as a linebacker, and had a decent game against the Chargers. Jaelan Phillips then goes down with an injury leading up to the big week two contest versus the Patriots. He slid right into the edge and impacted that game in what seemed like every other play. He was everywhere between the quarterback hurries, the big sack on Mac Jones, or the passes defenses. Miami needed their defense to step up in a big way after their poor showing in week 1, and they certainly did. Possibly none bigger than his attempt on what turned out to be the game-clinching tackle on Patriots lineman Cole Strange. The way Van Ginkel went to rip the ball out caused him to slightly turn and ultimately end up short of the first down, putting the final touch on a well-played contest.

There were two quotes from Head Coach Mike McDaniel that sums up Van Ginkel quite well.

“Van Ginkel probably knows the defense better than anybody” and “For him to be able to come in and not just play, but be an impactful force says everything about him and all the people around him. It didn’t surprise us really, I figured he’d have a pretty good game, he’s a really good player”

Strong words coming from McDaniel, who does not just go on record talking up his players without meaning or for airtime. The fact that Van Ginkel can play multiple positions on the defense, all of them well, bodes well for his future and what he can and does bring to this rising defensive unit. Week 3 brings the Dolphins home for the first time this year, and you can be certain that wherever AVG plays, he will give you everything he has and then some. We all wait for this defense to be 100% healthy and complete once Phillips returns and, possibly more importantly, Jalen Ramsey, an unsung hero, is already on the team. Under Fangio’s guidance, are we witnessing the rise of a potential all-pro? We all hope so.