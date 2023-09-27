Tyreek Hill made headlines earlier this week when on his podcast, he stated when he retires from the NFL, he wants to be a porn star. On Wednesday, when he spoke to the media, Tyreek clarified he was only joking and that is something he doesn’t want to do.

Tyreek Hill says he was joking about his post career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/Tom9xyg877 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 27, 2023

Tyreek had fellow NFL WR Mike Evans from Tampa Bay on his podcast when he stated, “Nah, when I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star though, bro,” Hill said. “Like, dead serious. Like, you think I got that?”

Tyreek Hill says he wants to dive into the porn industry after he retires from the NFL. https://t.co/ZO4d4YPjSg — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2023

Shortly after Tyreek said that on the podcast, the conversation went silent for a bit and then Mike Evans tried to change Tyreek’s mind and talk him out of it. But it looks like it was a big nothing burger and Tyreek was just goofing around and wasn’t serious.