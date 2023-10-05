On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian prepare you for Week 5 of the NFL season as the Miami Dolphins take on the NY Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. First, they look back at Miami’s brutal loss last week to the Bills that sent Miami to 3-1 and second place in the AFC East. What went wrong? The guys talk it over. Then the guys go over all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins and the latest with all of the injuries Miami has going into this weekend and who may and may not play. After that, the guys play the game sweeping the nation, “JERSEY GUY OR FLORIDA MAN,” to see if Ian can go over .500 on the season. To close the show, the guys preview the Giants vs. Dolphins, and Mike and Ian give their predictions. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

