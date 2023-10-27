It’s never too early for a good Mock Draft. I know, I know, it’s October, and the season is only eight weeks old, but that doesn’t stop the numerous mock drafts from being published, and why not take an early (and strictly fun) look at who they have selecting? And remember, Miami currently has picks in Rounds 1 and 2 (they do not have picks in Rounds 3 and 4) next year.

Jordan Reid of ESPN

Round 1: Pick #29, Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Even though the offensive line has played better this season, right tackle could quickly become a position of need since the team didn’t pick up Austin Jackson‘s fifth-year option. A quick riser over the past two months, Guyton went from an H-back at TCU two seasons ago to an essential part of the Sooners’ offensive line today. He has allowed only three pressures and no sacks in 2023. Guyton plays with an aggressive demeanor but must continue to add strength. The 6-foot-7 pass-blocker could help keep Tagovailoa upright and this Miami offense moving downfield.

Team needs: DT, OL, TE

Luke Easterling of FanNation has a two-round Mock Draft; his picks for Miami are.

Round 1: Pick #30, Leonard Taylor III, DL Miami

Another unit that could be heavily impacted by free agency, the Dolphins could be in need of a disruptive interior presence for their defensive front next season. This scenario allows them to land one from their own backyard, as Taylor brings all the skills necessary to be an instant-impact playmaker at the next level.

Round 2: Pick #61, Tyler Guyton | OT | Oklahoma

WalterFootball.com

Round 1: Pick #30, Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

The Dolphins looked weak to the run to start the season, so they may want to address this area.

Johnny Newton lacks size and length, but he’s a great disruptor in the interior.

Round 2: Pick #61, Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

You can never have enough players to rush the quarterback, especially in a division with Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

Jack Sawyer has flashed some big-time pass-rushing ability.

The Draft Wire

Round 1: Pick #29, JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Latham slips a little, but it’s hard to put all his struggles on him. His 2022 film is much better.

Round 2: Pick #61, TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State