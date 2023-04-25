We made it! Draft week is finally here, and it is time to bring a close to all of the mock drafts and sit back and enjoy the real thing later this week.

I have done four mock drafts up to this point, and each one has reflected the current information I have had at the moment I have completed them. Whether it is rumors/information being spoken about by the big named national reporters, what is being spoken about and reported about by the South Florida media members who are closely tied into the organization, and from what people are telling me and who I am close to in inner circles. To see my previous mock drafts look at the below links.

Remember, these mock drafts are not what I “hope” happens or am “wishing” happens, but what I think will happen when Chris Grier is on the clock. In a fantasy world where I am the ruler and have all the power, there is no doubt I have Miami taking an offensive lineman both at pick s51 and 84 and let’s solve this damn problem once and for all. But I know that is far from reality. When Chris Grier spoke to the media last week and confirmed what he stated the last time he spoke to the media after the playoff loss to Buffalo that they are committed to Austin Jackson and view Austin Jackson as their starting right tackle in 2023, I believe him and take him at his word based on his actions this entire offseason.

Before we get to the picks of this Miami Dolphins Mock Draft 5.0, here are some assumptions I am working under.

Jahmyr Gibbs will not fall to Pick #51, and there is no other running back worth taking in Rd 2

I don’t believe Miami will be able to trade for or acquire Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry.

Unless one of the top 4 or 5 offensive tackles falls to Pick #51 (which is doubtful), Miami will not take one there, nor at Pick #84.

SPOILER: I don’t have Miami taking an offensive lineman in this mock draft because of what I stated above and taking Chris Grier at his word. After all, is done after the draft, Miami will re-sign Brandon Shell or bring in George Fant (or maybe Cam Fleming) to compete with Austin Jackson. And Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg fight it out at LG, and that is it when it comes to the offensive line.

I believe Miami in Free Agency did an outstanding job fixing its defense, and the majority of the money they spent in free agency was on that side of the football. With that, though, I think they use the Draft to add weapons on offense, bring more speed to that side of the football, and surround Tua with more pieces, at least with picks #51 and #84.

Come Rounds 6 and 7, it is just BPA, and who has a legit shot of making the roster regardless of position.

So, with that out of the way, let’s get right to it and my Final Miami Dolphins Mock Draft of the season.

Round 2, Pick #51

Darnell Washington, TE Georgia

I am sticking with Miami taking a Tight End at Pick #51, but I am changing up who it is based on a hunch and what I am hearing, and I am going with Darnell Washington, the big tight end out of Georgia. And when I say “BIG,” I mean “BIG,” as Washington is 6’7″ and 264 lbs. I know some of you are saying, no way he will be there at Pick #51, and I disagree.

I think there is a very good chance he falls into that area because in the NFL Draft, at the end of the day, two things are true. 1) Tight Ends aren’t a cornerstone position like OT, QB, CB, or Edge Rusher that go flying off the draft board in the early rounds. 2) He is primarily a blocker and, in college, wasn’t used much, if at all, in the passing game. And when push comes to shove, these GMs are gonna look at the tape and, in the Top 50 picks, want to take a guy who had more college production at the TE position. I think come Friday, Sam LaPorta will go before Washington, and even though he had injury concerns, Luke Musgrave will go before him as well because those guys are what almost all NFL teams covet in a TE, a guy who can make plays in the passing game at a high level. Washington’s pass-catching ability needs work, and I think if you’re taking a TE in the Top 50 picks, you want a more polished pass-catcher.

For Miami, though, and that style of offense where blocking is necessary from the TE position and the primary focus, it’s a match made in heaven. In his three years of college, Washington only caught 45 passes total, and 28 of them were in this past season. He only had three touchdowns in college and never had more than 500 yards receiving in a single season. And remember….this is college. This is Georgia. Everyone team scores a ton of points each week in College, and Georgia is back-to-back National Champs and had a high-powered offense. Yet, his numbers don’t reflect that.

Also, some other things to consider. Sam LaPorta is only 6’3″, and Miami (and that Shanahan/McDaniel style of offense) likes bigger tight ends that are 6’5″ plus. Washington is 6’7″. Teams are going to look at LaPorta and Musgrave and see them as legitimate offensive weapons (because they are) and how they will help them score points. In a passing league, those guys are day-one threats to help an offense push the ball down the field, catch 30-40 passes as rookies, and make plays. Darnell Washington is a blocker in an era where it’s a pass-heavy league. This is why I think come Thursday/Friday, both go before Washington. And oh yeah, as I have been saying on our DolphinsTalk.com Podcast for the past few weeks when you have a deep class at a position, teams tend to wait on guys because they feel they can still get a good one at that position in the later rounds while a position that has shallow depth they need to pounce on right away.

Factor all of these things together, and I think Darnell Washington falls to Pick #51, and Miami gets a guy who helps their running game and blocking up front right away.

Washington isn’t a finished product and is a bit of a work in progress. He has technique issues he needs to be coached up on, but the size speaks for itself, and that is something that can’t be taught. He also will never be a high-volume pass catcher either; he is slow getting in and out of breaks and doesn’t create good separation. But you know what you are signing up for when you draft a kid at this size, and that is for the blocking.

For the Dolphins, I think you put Washington in the TE room with Durham Smythe and Eric Saubert, and that is exactly the type of TE room Mike McDaniel envisions. Size and the ability to have guys primarily be blockers but be enough of a pass catcher to be viable in the passing game. If you put Washington and Smythe out there in 2 tight-end sets blocking for Mostert and Wilson with the speed they have, look out.

Round 3, Pick #84

Devon Achane, RB Texas A&M

I know I know, I know. If you listened to our DolphinsTalk Podcast on Sunday Evening, I was running this kid down a bit, saying it is a hard sell to get Chris Grier to draft a 5’8″ 188 lb running back. And I stand by that, but I was also saying that in regard to Pick #51. At Pick #84, all bets are off, and it is Best Player Available, and this kid would fit in perfectly with Miami because of his speed.

Everyone is always pointing out that the Dolphins have a track team with the speed they have on offense with Hill, Waddle, and Mostert. Well, let’s add to it with Achane, who may be the fastest of them all. This is 100% a Mike McDaniel selection. McDaniel doesn’t mind small guys who are outliers from a height/weight standpoint, and he also loves speed. That is who Devon Achane is. McDaniel may have to physically twist Chris Grier’s arm to draft a 5’8″ RB in Round 3, and at the end of the day, I think Coach McDaniel will get his way. Dolphins fans will fall in love with this guy as he is a big play waiting to happen at all times. But, remember, he is 5’8″ tall and only 188 lbs. Will that work in the NFL as an every-down running back? Or is he only a “gimmick back” and a “3rd down” running back at the end of the day? That is the million-dollar question.

If there is anyone who can get the most out of Achane, it is McDaniel who will find new and creative ways to get him the ball in space where he can use his speed. He ran a 4.32 at the combine. That isn’t a typo…..a 4.32! Oh yeah, he was also FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC at Running Back.

He will help on special teams as well as Achane is also a skilled kickoff returner and can fill that role for the Dolphins from day one. Even though he is small, Achane is fearless. He isn’t afraid to run between the tackles, can fight his way through congested areas, and has quick feet that make it impossible for linebackers to cover him in the passing game. When blocking breaks down, he is creative enough to find his own running lanes and make something out of nothing. The only reason he is falling this far and into Rd 3 is because of his size. Will his size let him be a legitimate pass blocker? Does he have the size and strength to break tackles in the NFL? How many hits in a given game can a running back at 188 lbs take? Will he break down? Those are all fair questions, but he can be a huge weapon for an offense if used correctly.

The Dolphins have four running backs under contract, and all are on one-year deals; they need to start addressing this position and stop kicking the can down the road. I don’t expect Achane ever to be a true #1 bell-cow running back in the NFL, but he could be a solid #2 who adds a dynamic to the passing game and be a change-of-pace running back. For a team that likes to rotate running backs and have a running back-by-committee approach, Achane is the perfect fit. Accentuate the positives he brings to the table, and try to hide the negatives he has with this size limitations. And put him in the best position to succeed.

Round 6, Pick #197

Cameron Young, DT Mississippi St

The Dolphins need to replace John Jenkins, and they need a backup defensive tackle badly. Throw into the equation that Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Raekwon Davis are in the final year of their contracts, and the Dolphins need to start replenishing the defensive line’s interior.

Young is a big boy at 6’3″ and 304 lbs and is extremely powerful and can take on multiple blockers to let the linebackers run freely and make plays. He has the size and strength to be an NFL run stuffer, but he will not ever be someone who will get after the quarterback and bring pressure. For a backup DT/NT though, that is ok. He isn’t afraid to do the dirty work, and his strength and length are something that can not be taught.

With Young, you know what you are getting from day one, and it probably will not change his entire NFL career. He will be plug-and-play as a run-defending nose tackle/defensive tackle who will eat up blockers and wrap up running backs at the line of scrimmage. If a team is running no-huddle or passes the ball a lot, then Young will have an easy weekend watching the game from the sideline as he isn’t someone you want on the field for passing downs, as he gives you very little in getting after the quarterback. For round six and Pick #197 to get a rotational defensive lineman who should contribute right away in year one,m that isn’t too bad.

Round 7, Pick #238

Ronnie Beal Jr, EDGE Georgia

This is a late-round flyer where you draft “traits” over “production.” Beal had very little production at Georgia, but he is someone who has the size and speed to play in the NFL. He is your prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker; he has a 7 ft wingspan and the athleticism needed to play in the NFL. The drawbacks are there, though, like technique issues, only ten starts in college, and little production, plus he is very inconsistent. In the NFL, he will have to prove himself on special teams as the defensive staff coaches him up as an edge rusher. But again, the size he has, the ability which has flashed at times, makes him a total flyer in Rd 7, where you hope the light bulb goes off in time and he becomes a contributor on defense.

Beal is an ok tackler; he shows limited pass-rushing ability and needs to show more toughness, but he is good enough to where in time, he may turn into a productive NFL player. The one thing you can’t take away from the kid is his motor, and he always gives a good effort. Lots of things to like here with Beal and hopefully if he gets the right coaching he can develop in time.

