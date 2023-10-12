Week 5 is in the books, and week 6 is on the horizon; it’s hard to believe how quickly we’ve gotten here. In today’s article, we are going to recap week five and take a look at Week 6’s matchups. As always, let’s begin with the Dolphins most recent matchup vs. the Giants.

Dolphins

Tyreek Hill – 32.1

De’von Achane – 21.5

Tua Tagovailoa – 16.92

Raheem Mostert – 15.8

Jaylen Waddle – 14.5

Giants

Darren Waller 16.6

Now, we can take a look at the top performers around the league:

QB: Justin Fields – 32.98

RB: Travis Etienne – 36.4

WR: Ja’Marr Chase – 52.2

TE: George Kittle – 27.7

D/ST: Saints – 22.0

K: Greg Zuerlein – 18.0

I’ll also take the time to highlight DJ Moore (49.0), who went absolutely off on Thursday night. Week 5 saw a lot of players ball out but also saw a lot of players go down with injuries. This is going to lead us to week 6.

Injuries

I will start with the most significant news: Justin Jefferson has been placed on IR due to a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Other players placed on IR include James Connor and Anthony Richardson. Players that are unlikely to play this week but have not been placed on IR at the time of this writing are De’von Achane and Khalil Herbert. It seems like week six is definitely going to test your mettle as a fantasy manager.

Bye Weeks

Only two teams are on bye this week: the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Players you’ll be missing are George Pickens, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones.

Starts

To fill in for specific injuries, let’s highlight some players who will likely see an uptick in action:

D’Onta Foreman is currently the only healthy RB on the Bears roster. Standout Roschon Johnson is in concussion protocol, so unless he clears, Foreman will be a good start as the Bears face a weak Vikings defense.

Jordan Addison will be stepping up in the absence of Justin Jefferson. he likely won’t be the top target, but he will benefit from the extra attention that will likely be given to TJ Hockenson.

The Cardinals backfield will now be headlined by Emari Demercado, who scored a touchdown after Connor left the game. He’s worth an add if you’re desperate, and the Cardinals’ offense has been producing despite the preseason idea that they would be tanking.

Other starts include Rashee Rice and KJ Osborn

Dolphins vs. Panthers

Finally, let’s address who you should play in the Dolphins game:

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Raheem Mostert

Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins D/ST

Adam Theilen

Theilen will likely see Xavien Howard in coverage, but as the top option in Carolina, he’s a must-start.

Let’s see how week 6 plays out, and I’ll see you all next week for more Fin-Tasy.