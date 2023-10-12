Earlier this week, reports surfaced that division rival, the New York Jets, were shopping Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman, and my ears perked up. The Jets have struggled to find a role for Hardman, and he was a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Transactions between division rivals don’t usually happen, especially in the middle of the season, but I don’t think that would stop Grier from picking up the phone to inquire.

With the addition of former Bears receiver Chase Claypool, a move for Mecole Hardman would be a luxury move and would seem unnecessary, but it would allow Miami to make even more moves. We haven’t seen much production from Robbie Chosen besides his one touchdown in the historic blowout against Denver (go figure). Miami could part ways with Robbie Chosen and add Hardman, who allows you to stretch the field even more.

While both receivers ran similar forty times, Hardman is more dynamic with the ball in his hands. Adding Hardman gives Mike McDaniel another speedy weapon. Hardman not only spaces the field but specializes in those trick plays that McDaniel loves to draw up. Hardman could also contribute on special teams as a returner, giving you options other than Braxton Berrios.

We know how much McDaniel endears speed, but this could be an intriguing move not just because Hardman ran a 4.33 but also because of his relationship with Tyreek Hill. With Hardman’s struggles in New York, I’m sure he and Hill would be very pleased with a reunion to chase another Super Bowl together.

I’m sure many would immediately gripe at the idea of adding another receiver since it isn’t currently needed on this team, and receiver might be the deepest position group we have next to Running back. Many are pounding the table for a move to be made on the defensive side of the ball before the trade deadline. But that’s more likely to happen with the addition of Hardman. You could not only part ways with Robbie Chosen but you’d also have the freedom to deal Cedrick Wilson Jr. away to a team with a need at receiver in exchange for a defensive piece.

Teams who are being plagued with injuries could be desperate enough to take on Wilson Jr’s contract and free up more money for Miami. With Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft currently dealing with injuries, Miami is currently only getting production from Hill, Waddle, & Berrios while Claypool is still getting acclimated to the playbook. Imagine a Wide Receiver corps of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Mecole Hardman, & Chase Claypool that would keep defensives up at night more than the offense already does.

What do you think? Do you think Grier should pick up the phone and see how much Hardman would cost?