On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is back to talk about all of the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Tom reviews the latest injury news with some key players on the Dolphins after the Panthers game. He also gives kudos to Liam Eichenberg for his fantastic play Sunday as he was thrust into the starting lineup in the absence of Connor Williams. Tom then talks about why no Dolphins fan should apologize for the team being 5-1, and the “soft” Dolphins schedule early on isn’t a reason to doubt how good this Miami Dolphins team is. And to close the show, he has an early look ahead to the big Sunday Night game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

