Coming off their biggest win of the season, can the Patriots pull off another upset on Sunday? Tom Curran, Phil Perry and Mike Kadlick of WEEI break down what it’s going to take for the Patriots to beat the Dolphins.
Related Posts
The Tyreek Hill Foundation comes to Miami – 2022 Gala
January 30, 2023
BREAKING NEWS: Kalen Ballage Trade Voided; Sent Back to Miami
August 30, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins Hire Bears Offensive Line Coach Jeremiah Washburn as their New Offensive Line Coach
January 5, 2018
The Miami Dolphins Are Not Cursed
August 18, 2023