Alex and Scott and Andy and Jando and Eric and Jeff and MORE partied it up at Hard Rock stadium at an epic tailgate, then headed into the building to watch the Fins stomp on the hapless Panthers. Was it HOT? Were there beverages? Were we worried when the Panthers went up 14-0? What were we able to analyze from our seats. What did the stadium sound like on big plays? Andy joins Alex and Scott in this episode to talk about the game, the weekend, and what’s coming… the road game in Philadelphia.