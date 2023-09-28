On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Buffalo Bills beat reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com and SHOUT! Buffalo Bills podcast to talk about this Sudnay’s game. Ryan talks about Buffalo’s first three games of the season and how they have looked thus far. He goes over Buffalo’s injury report and who may not be playing this weekend and shares his thoughts on what he thinks Buffalo’s biggest weak spot is on the roster. We hear his opinion on the Miami Dolphins and how he thinks they have looked so far, and get his prediction on the game this weekend and who he thinks will come out on top. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

