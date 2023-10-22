As it stands now, Tua is 1-0 in his 3-tiered battle against former Alabama quarterbacks. Tua and Bryce Young dueled it out last Sunday, and both signal callers looked impressive. Bryce Young finished 23/38 for 217 yards and a lone touchdown. Tua finished 21/31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. The two quarterbacks embraced after the game, and from the looks of it, Tua was passing along a good amount of wisdom and encouragement to the rookie. Now, the tide turns to a battle against an experienced quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The Dolphins will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night football, and the football world is buzzing. The Dolphins boast the number one offense in the league, and the Eagles hold second place. This game will mark the first time Tua faces Hurts in the NFL. The story almost writes itself as we all know the fateful moment that Tua came in for a struggling Hurts after halftime to win the National Championship for Alabama. Let’s dive into their college comparison and then their NFL success.

College Comparison

One could argue that Tua’s success in the second half of that title game led to the current success of Jalen Hurts. After three years at Alabama, Hurts became the starter at Oklahoma, ultimately leading to him being drafted by the Eagles. During his tenure between Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts amassed 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 65.1 completion percentage. Hurts also came in second place in the Heisman voting in 2019. As mentioned in the first gauntlet article, Tua’s numbers were 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, with a 69.3 completion percentage. Tua and Hurts never faced off in college.

NFL Comparison

Both quarterbacks were drafted during the 2020 NFL Draft, with Tua going 5th overall and Hurts was drafted in the 2nd round, 53rd overall. Tua started his career as a backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami, while Hurts backed up Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. Both had to earn their way into the starting roles and were criticized early on. In recent years, Tua and Hurts have found success, especially Hurts, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season only to fall short to the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, Tua has 9,891 yards, 66 touchdowns, and a 66.5 completion percentage. Jalen Hurts is sitting on 9,448 yards, 51 touchdowns, and a 63.0 completion percentage. This, of course, does not account for Hurts’ rushing success, which boasts 2,151 yards and 21 touchdowns. The two couldn’t be more different in their playing styles but have similar focuses. During the week, the two have shown respect for each other; “I got a lot of respect for him – who he is as a person, who he is as a player, and wish him the best of luck as we play him.” Tua said when asked by reporters. This matchup is sure to be something special.

Other Alabama Connections

The quarterbacks will not be the only Alabama alum on the field tomorrow night. There will be 11 total Alabama players in the game. Famously, Tua threw the game-winning touchdown in the Championship game to Devonta Smith, a receiver for the Eagles. The Dolphins also sport a receiver from the Roll Tide in Jaylen Waddle. Kay Adams recently interviewed Waddle on the Up and Adams morning show, and he mentioned that he and Smith still keep in touch. Smith even made sure Waddle’s mom had tickets to the game. Alabama built more than teammates; it built friendships. Other Alabama alums include newly added Eagles receiver Julio Jones and Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

In conclusion, this game should be nothing short of fireworks. Two high-powered offenses led by two quarterbacks who have a single goal on their minds, winning a Super Bowl. The Dolphins currently have the number one rushing offense, and the Eagles sport the number one rushing defense. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will look to outplay Aj Brown and Devonta Smith, while Deandre Swift and Raheem Mostert will likely be utilized a lot. I expect this to be one of those matchups that go blow for blow, and the team with the ball last will come out victorious. I know it’s early, but I can tell you I’ll be waiting all day for Sunday Night!