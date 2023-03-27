In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin shares his thoughts on the current State of the Miami Dolphins Roster. He reviews some of Miami’s latest free-agent signings and talks about how they fit into what the Dolphins want to do in 2023. Kevin closes the show with a simulation Dolphins mock draft. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Weekly.
DolphinsTalk Weekly: State of the Miami Dolphins Roster
