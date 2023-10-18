On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike has a fun debate on if the Dolphins’ offense keeps rolling at the rate it is rolling at now; who will win the league MVP, Tua or Tyreek? While there probably is no wrong answer to this question, Mike has an opinion on who he would vote for as MVP. Listen and let us know if you agree with what Mike says. Mike then goes over some of the injuries the Eagles have this week going into Sunday Night’s big game vs the Dolphins, as well as the one Miami injury that has him worried. Plus, he talks about why Miami, even in a loss this weekend, can gain a lot of respect if they hang tough with the Eagles in their building. Hear his thought process. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

