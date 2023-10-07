The week four matchup against the Buffalo Bills lived up to the hype for approximately just over a quarter of play, then the wheels fell off a bit for Miami, ending in a 48-20 loss. The offense looked out of sync at times, and for much of the game (and what is becoming a concerning weekly occurrence), the defense could not make a play when it needed. With the Giants coming into Miami, there are opportunities for all phases to be ironed out and get back on track. Read below for the fantasy outlooks for the upcoming week.

Quarterback

What seemed to be a struggle for most of the game, in fact, Tua, outside of two poorly thrown balls, had a relatively strong game—25/35 for just under 300 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for a rating of 92.8. The Bills took away the deep game, and the Dolphins did not adjust as well as they had in previous games this season. The offensive line showed some warts for the first time, which led to 4 sacks after only allowing 1 in the previous three games. With Armstead out for at least the next four games, the line will look to regroup, as well as the entire offensive side of the team. Not sure the Giants have the horses to track down and keep the Dolphins out of the endzone (multiple times).

Prediction: 375 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill, so far, seems to be on an every-other-game schedule for his big games. Weeks 1 and 3 were big games, Weeks 2 and 4 not so much (maybe it’s an odd vs even thing?). Regardless, look for the Cheetah to get on track in a big way this week versus the Giant’s secondary. Jaylen Waddle also looks to get untracked to his big play potential, which has been ‘good’ but not at the previous year’s level YET. He should also have a big impact on this game. Braxton Berrios continues his solid play, and newly added Chase Claypool (who almost certainly will not play this game) rounds out the group. The passing game should post some big numbers for fantasy players this week.

Prediction: Hill – 8 receptions 175 yards 2 TDs, Waddle – 6 receptions 130 yards 1 touchdown, Berrios – 5 receptions 70 yards.

Running Back

After contributing eight total touchdowns vs the Broncos in week 3, the tandem of Raheem Mostert and rookie sensation De’von Achane (now properly pronounced A-Chan) combined for two touchdowns, both by the rookie star. In a game where the coverage dared the running game, Miami went away from the run early and often for a total of 19 carries. Mostert struggled to hang onto the ball or make an impact. Achane, as what seems to be his MO, had another big game with just over 100 yards on only 8 carries with two touchdowns. Look for the focus this week to getting the rushing attack back on track in a big way. Achane looks to be slowly taking over as the lead back, but regardless, Mostert remains a solid play this week against this Giants defense who struggles to contain the run.

Prediction: Achane – 16 carries 145 yards, 4 receptions 42 yards, and two total touchdowns, Mostert – 14 carries 95 yards, one touchdown, two receptions 27 yards.

Tight End

Durham Smythe continues to be the bellcow of the tight-end group. He has been solid each game, making contributions both in the passing game as well as providing adequate blocking when called on. He seems to be a steady play for around four catches and 40 yards or so, with hopefully a touchdown sprinkled in at some point! Tight End is quickly becoming a two-horse race in fantasy, and if you do not have Kelce, Kittle, or even Hockenson, points are just not gathering up on a weekly basis. Julian Hill seems to be getting more playing time after getting healthy and looks the part; very athletic and a lot of size. I can see Hill getting more reps and providing an underneath outlet for Tua as the season progresses.

Prediction: Smythe 4 receptions (shocking), 48 yards 1 touchdown (!). Hill – 2 receptions 32 yards.

Defense/Special Teams

During the offseason, the addition of coach Fangio elevated everybody’s expectations of this defensive unit. What wasn’t immediately realized was that this will take time to fully learn the playbook and start playing the way we expect (as well as them, I am sure). With Jaelan Phillips hurt, the pass rush was non-existent, and Josh Allen seemed to have all day to pass. Bradley Chubb, after making his presence known in week 3, was a forgotten man this past week. Wilkins and Sieler can only do so much, and they even seem to struggle, which rarely is ever the case. Not seeming to make any defensive adjustments in the game allowed the Bills to do whatever they wanted to at any time. Kader Kohou has been an incredible find but struggled containing Stefon Diggs (which many defensive backs have the same issue with). but was left on him one one-on-one all game, allowing his three touchdowns. Linebackers have also seemed to struggle this season, with the slightest exception of newly acquired David Long. Look for Fangio and the squad to work on their play and adjustments against the big play, lacking Giants this week and moving forward. New York gave up 11 sacks to Seattle in their last game, so look for Miami to bring pressure. I think by midseason, and hopefully much sooner, this unit gets on track and becomes a top 15 unit. In contrast, currently, they are not highly recommended in fantasy (or real life) on a weekly basis.

Jason Sanders made his 2 extra points while not attempting a field goal. Hard to say if Sanders is rounding back into form or will continue to struggle with the long-distance kicks. Jake Bailey made an appearance this past week (after what appeared like he hadn’t been seen in a month) and played solid, averaging 46 yards per punt. Braxton Berrios looks solid in the return game but has yet to break off a return. He is sure-handed and looks the part, certainly more confident this year in the return game than in years past.

Prediction: 300 total yards allowed. 2 touchdowns and one field goal allowed. 7 sacks 2 interceptions.

Final Score: Miami 48 – New York 17