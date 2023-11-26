There are Miami Dolphins fans who may like me a little less after they’re done reading this article, but once again, I come not to bear bad news but to offer perspective. In 2023, the Miami Dolphins have put up their fair share of historical statistics. From breaking the record for the most yards in the first five games, their historical 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos, Tyreek Hill’s potential record-breaking season for passing yards, and the list goes on.

It’s quite impressive what this team, specifically the offense, has been able to do this season. However, have these stats and flashy numbers become a crutch for fans?

It has been a long time since the Miami Dolphins were statistically on the right side of history or have done anything worth bragging about. Still, it seems as if some fans are satisfied with fancy numbers over actual results. Now I know what you’re thinking, “Brenard, we’re 8-3, don’t be a negative.” But looking at the bigger picture, this team may be one the weakest 8-3 teams in the NFL; at least, they’ve yet to prove they aren’t. As much as this offense has put up unimaginable stats, they’ve also been brought to a complete halt when it mattered. The offense goes from looking historic to dismal against formidable teams, and for a team that has been talking about playing in February since April, that’s a bit concerning.

Stats don’t tell the full story, and they lack nuance. Fans are waving around PFF grades to defend individual performances that are mediocre with the naked eye. Or lowering the standards for an offense with more talent than any team in the NFL because someone’s stats look good. Is the identity of this team going to be nothing but good stats? With all the talent on the offensive side of the ball it would be a failure to only leave this season accomplishing great numbers.

Stats mean nothing when they aren’t paired with impact. I asked if fans were obsessed with stats. Still, I’m concerned that certain individuals are obsessed with stats and also with some of the decision-making that’s being made, such as forcing the ball to Tyreek Hill while on his quest to 2,000 yards in a season when there are other opportunities available, taking unnecessary risk in play-calling, or throwing instead of running in short yardage situations. I hope, for the sake of this offense and this team’s integrity, that isn’t the case, but if it is, they won’t have much success in the postseason. All we can do is wait and see