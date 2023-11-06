Shannon Sharpe & Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Miami Dolphins 21-14. Was Tyreek Hill too amped up to beat his former team after talking trash earlier in the week?
Related Posts
VIDEO: TJ McDonald 2018 Hightlight Video
December 29, 2018
DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Tuesday, December 19th: Look at Fins 2018 Schedule & Interesting Gase Quote
December 20, 2017
Dolphins About to Begin Wild 2019 Season
September 7, 2019
ESPN: What Should we Expect from Tua & the Miami Dolphins this Season?
September 5, 2022