On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom breaks down all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins, including the big news from Monday that Miami signed edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. How does JPP fit into Miami’s defense, and what will his role be? Tom next runs down all of the latest injury news surrounding the Dolphins as they get ready to face the Washington Commanders this upcoming weekend. To close the show, Tom talks about the turnaround the Dolphins’ defense has had since early September, and he has a mini-rant regarding some comments Rich Eisen made about Dolphins fans and the Dolphins not beating any good teams this season. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

