It’s never too early for a good Mock Draft. I know, I know, it’s November, and the season is only eight weeks old, but that doesn’t stop the numerous mock drafts from being published, and why not take an early (and strictly fun) look at who they have Miami selecting? And remember, Miami currently has picks in Rounds 1 and 2 (they do not have picks in Rounds 3 and 4) next year.

PFF

Round 1: Pick #27, Patrick Paul OT, Houston

The Dolphins have a roster that can compete with anyone, in any week, when healthy. But that ”when healthy” part has weighed heavily on their offensive line. The 6-foot-7 Paul has been one of the best pass-protectors in college football over the past two years, earning an elite 91.6 pass-blocking grade on 437 true pass-blocking snaps.

PFN

Round 1: Pick #30, Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Kingsley Suamataia is an outstanding athlete for the position and is having a stellar campaign for BYU. With Miami having to consider Terron Armstead’s lack of durability, Suamataia is a logical replacement. Having the same left tackle for most of the season will bring comfort to a line that’s struggled with injuries.

Round 2: Pick #61; Ja’Tavion Sanders TE, Texas

Miami hasn’t valued the TE position highly since Mike McDaniel arrived, but someone who can fight as a blocker and be dynamic as a receiver might entice him.

Ja’Tavion Sanders is a smooth route runner who competes hard when engaged with defenders. His ability to create separation on timing routes would help him fit right in with Tagovailoa.

The 33rd Team

Round 1: Pick #27, Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

The Miami Dolphins live and die by their offense. And what we’ve seen slow them down is pressure that knocks QB Tua Tagovailoa off his first read or hinders their ability to run the football. Terron Armstead is on the wrong side of 30 and has struggled to stay healthy since signing with Miami in 2022.

While Armstead can and should still be a part of the plans, Houston’s Patrick Paul is the perfect guy to get in and develop as the left tackle of the future. While Paul hasn’t played on the right side in college, he could take over for Austin Jackson until the left tackle job opens up.

Tankathon

Round 1: Pick #27, Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Round 2: Pick #59, T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas