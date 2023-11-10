Welcome back to another round of Fin-Tasy With Frank. It’s week ten, and this week might be the true Byemaggedon. The teams on bye this week are the Dolphins, Chiefs, Eagles, and Rams. It’s time to find some players to start to help you survive the week.

Players Out

Let’s start with the players on your bench enjoying their time off while you stress out about your fantasy teams.

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert

Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Aj Brown, Devonta Smith, D’andre Swift, Dallas Goedert (injured)

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice

Rams: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua

This is not just a ragtag group of players; these are some heavy hitters that you’ll be missing. The position that you’ll need to find support in the most is going to be the WR position. However, I’m going to help you find players at all positions to get you a win, hopefully.

The Replacements

It’s never easy finding suitable replacements for high-caliber players, especially the #1 WR in fantasy Tyreek Hill. Do not despair; some start-worthy players remain in the free-agency pool.

QBs: CJ Stroud was probably a stash for most, but after his 470-yard and 5 TD performance against the Bucs, he’s almost a lock to start this week, even against the Bengals.

Derek Carr has been serviceable all season, and there’s always a chance to have a good game against an up-and-down Vikings defense.

Taylor Heinicke is getting his 2nd start of the season against the Cardinals and could be getting Drake London back to give him another target.

WRs: Tank Dell and the rest of the Texans WRs put on a show last Sunday, but the rookie seems to have established a rapport with his rookie QB.

Jahan Dotson now has a touchdown in his last two games and looks to be the clear second option behind Terry McLaurin.

Jakobi Meyers continues to prove he can take advantage of having Davante Adams draw all the defensive attention. Even with rookie Aidan O’Connell at the helm against a strong Jets defense, Meyers should strive.

RBs: Najee Harris finally looks like the RB everyone drafted him to be. He should benefit if the game gets away from the Packers early.

Brian Robinson continues to find a way into the end zone. Start him against a Seahawks defense that allowed the Ravens to run all over them.

Keaton Mitchell of the Ravens got some usage in a blowout against the Seahawks; I don’t expect the same against the Browns. Mitchell is worth a stash if the Ravens keep blowing teams out.

TEs: Taysom Hill has scored double-digit fantasy points in his last four games. Hill is the definition of a Swiss Army knife and is worth starting as a TE or Flex.

Jonnu Smith might be the top TE on the Falcons offense. Whatever Arthur Smith is thinking doesn’t matter because it seems Heinicke likes Smith as a top target.

Week 10 will be challenging, especially with only four weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. The players above could help you seal a victory and continue your journey to fantasy glory. Good luck, and I’ll see all of you next week for another round of Fin-Tasy With Frank.