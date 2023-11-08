Dave Helman sits down to recap the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory against the Miami Dolphins. Did Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense impress in the win? What’s going on with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins? Why can’t the Dolphins beat good NFL teams? Check out everything Helman said here!
Related Posts
Dan Marino Comes Out of Retirement with Pepsi for an exciting Gameday Experience!
September 21, 2023
I Hope Amendola Is Spilling His Guts About The Patriots
September 28, 2018
VIDEO: Jakeem Grant on THE DOCTORS
May 12, 2018