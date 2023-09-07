Michael Lombardi Talks Miami Dolphins & His Latest Book FOOTBALL DONE RIGHT

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by former NFL Executive Michael Lombardi to talk about his new book FOOTBALL DONE RIGHT: Settling the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL. Michael is a former NFL Scout, Director of Pro Personnel, and General Manager who has spent 40 years involved in the NFL. In his book, he looks at the history of the NFL, the top 10 coaches of all time, and the top 100 players of all time. We talk about the various Dolphins listed in the book who made his list, such as Don Shula, Dan Marino, Larry Little, and more. Michael also talks about the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2023 season and shares his thoughts on how far Miami could go this season. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

