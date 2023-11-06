On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Teacher Mary Martinez, the South Florida teacher, who has gone viral the past few months as she is using Tyreek Hill’s receiving yards each game to help teach her 3rd-grade students math. Mike talks to Mary about how she came up with this idea, how the students first reacted to this, and what change she has seen in her class since this began. Mary discusses the attention this has gotten both online and with the Dolphins organization and how the Dolphins have been supportive, giving her class tickets, t-shirts, and a personal message from Bradley Chubb. We then talk a little football, and Mary gives us her thoughts on the Dolphins 2023 season and how far she thinks they can go. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

