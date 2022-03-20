Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Terron Armstead is flying Sunday evening to South Florida to visit with the Dolphins on Monday. Armstead is the top offensive tackle in this free agency period and has been at the top of Miami’s wish list since FA began. He would fill a huge void at OT for the Dolphins if Miami were to be able to sign him.

#Saints free agent OT Terron Armstead is flying tonight to South Florida and is set to visit the #Dolphins tomorrow, per me and @TomPelissero. One of the top players available in free agency, Armstead would fill a huge need for Miami. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2022