Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Terron Armstead is flying Sunday evening to South Florida to visit with the Dolphins on Monday. Armstead is the top offensive tackle in this free agency period and has been at the top of Miami’s wish list since FA began. He would fill a huge void at OT for the Dolphins if Miami were to be able to sign him.

