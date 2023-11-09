Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is giving out some grades as it’s time for the Miami Dolphins Midseason Report Card. Mike grades every position group of the Dolphins 9 games into the season. Hear who gets the A’s and B’s and which position group got a D grade. Then, for the show’s second part, Mike talks about the feedback to the Post Game Wrap-Up Show this past weekend after the loss to Kansas City and why some listeners are taking things a bit too far. He explains what this Podcast Network is, what it isn’t, and why all football fans need to be better at civil football discussions and not fall into the trap of shouting each other down and attacking people who disagree with you. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

