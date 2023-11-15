On today’s episode of DolphinsTalk.com Daily, Josh discusses the Miami Dolphins officially activating WR River Cracraft from the Injured Reserve list and what the implications are. He then reveals what some Miami Dolphins fans feel were their favorite moments of the first half of the season. Finally, he looks ahead to the rest of the season and why the AFC East is really the Dolphins to lose at this point. It’s another fun episode of DolphinsTalk.com Daily!

