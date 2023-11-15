Rumors have constantly swirled around the Dolphins about adding to their running back room, but the team may have found their future star in the form of 3rd-round pick De’Von Achane. Achane has shown the ability to produce explosive plays regularly, and his top-end speed pairs well with the rest of the Dolphins’ fast-paced offense. With Achane set to return this week from injury, FOCO has just released a limited-edition De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins Rookie Bobblehead.

If you are familiar with FOCO’s bobbleheads, then you know they tend to sell out quickly. The limited-edition nature makes their bobbleheads a true collector’s item. Limited to a mere 96 units, this bobblehead is a rare gem for collectors and Dolphins fans alike.

Standing tall at 8 inches, the De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins Rookie Bobblehead impeccably captures the likeness of Achane and places him on a rookie-themed base. Achane is repping the Dolphins’ home uniform and stands in an action pose. The Dolphins logo is displayed on the bottom of the base, and Achane’s number is displayed on the backboard. The bobblehead is priced at $75, but with it being so limited, it will likely fetch a much higher price point in the collectible reselling market.

The timing couldn’t be any better to add the De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins Rookie Bobblehead to your Dolphins fan cave or to your bobblehead collection. As we head down the final stretch of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Dolphins are going to need to Achane to contribute to the offense to give opposing defenses yet another headache to deal with. Don’t miss your chance to add one of the De’Von Achane bobbleheads to your collection here!