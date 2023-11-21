A win is a win is a win.

On a day where the Miami Dolphins’ offense demonstrated some uncharacteristic sputters, their defense came up huge, carrying the team to a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Big performances from Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, and many more highlighted yet another strong performance from a defensive unit that it starting to find its groove.

The win lifts the Dolphins to 7-3 and maintains the team’s two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC East title. And while the offense seemed out of sync, it still put up over 400 yards. It was a win that leaves the team with some things to clean up ahead of their Black Friday trip to the Meadowlands to take on the beleaguered New York Jets.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss this and so much more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE