Scott and Alex are back in the Studio on a Victory Thursday this week to record another episode. Why Thursday? Well, on reason was HBO’s Hard Knocks. Both wanted to get caught up and talk about it. A few minutes have passed since the game in Washington DC, but there are some fun things to look back on. AVG, Hill, Tua, Achane… Where are the less obvious points of the Fins dominant performance? It’s December, and our Dolphins are the #1 seed, will they hold? What are they going to do to the Titans this week? Who benefits the most from Hard Knocks?Lot’s of fun in a short episode. Tune in and share!