Jerome Baker was placed on Injured Reserve today, meaning he must miss the next four weeks. With the Dolphins only having one spot available to bring a player off IR to the active roster, that means either Isiah Wynn or Jerome Baker have played their last game of the season for the Dolphins. It is expected Baker will be the player to rejoin the team for the playoffs, as Wynn’s injury is far more serious.

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker will be placed on short term injured reserve with an MCL injury he suffered last week vs the Commanders — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 9, 2023