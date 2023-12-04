Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker has an MCL injury and is “week to week” at this point. Achane and Ramsey both had MCL injuries, but very different MCL injuries. Ramsey’s kept him out the first half of the season, while Achane’s only had him missing a month (before he re-injured it). No word on the severity of Baker’s injury at this time. If it is closer to Achane’s, then Baker would be most likely able to return for the playoffs. If it is more serious, then this may end his season. In light of this news, the Dolphins are bringing in free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster for a workout on Wednesday. Foster hasn’t played an NFL game since 2018.

One reason the Dolphins could be in the market for LB depth: Miami LB Jerome Baker suffered an MCL injury Sunday and is now considered “week to week at this point”, per source. https://t.co/lPDMnmFyaT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

