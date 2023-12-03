Jevon Holland is not active for today’s game vs the Washington Commanders. He was limited in practice all week due to both knees being injured. In a surprising move, Terron Armstead is active and will dress for this game. But, it may be a case where he is only used in case of an emergency. We won’t know about that until pre-game warm-ups. Kendall Lamm and Robert Hunt are also active and should be available for this game as well.