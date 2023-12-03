On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Josh break down Miami’s 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Dolphins got an early lead and poured it on an overmatched Washington Commanders team. Tua connected with Tyreek for two big passes in the first half to get the scoring going. Andrew Van Ginkel had a pick-6, and the Dolphins’ defense was stifling and didn’t allow Sam Howell to do much. We go through the game and highlight the big plays, give out our game balls, and talk about Miami now having a full three-game lead in the AFC East. We discuss the injuries from today’s game to Jerome Baker and Terron Armstead and update what we know about them at the time of record, and look ahead to next week’s Monday Night game vs the Tennesse Titans. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

