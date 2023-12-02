It’s week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to each Sunday to get you ready for that day’s Miami Dolphins game. Countdown to Kickoff is brought to you by DolphinsTalk.com as part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. Today, Mike Oliva and Marisa Marino preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders. They talk about the key matchups, the gameday weather, fantasy football projections, and what to watch in this game for Miami to come away with a victory.

