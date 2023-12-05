Miami Dolphins star Christian Wilkins joins the show and is crowned one of the best trash talkers in the NFL, he describes the viral moment of him trash talking to Jason Kelce, the offensive MVP of the Dolphins, and reacts to FSU being left out of the College Football Playoff. Then Lucy shares her reaction to the college football playoff and the committee’s decision.
Related Posts
Hybrid Safety is the Answer to Dolphin’s Defensive Problems
April 19, 2018
Dolphins Sign RB Elijah McGuire To Practice Squad
December 10, 2020