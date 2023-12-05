Per the ESPN report below, the NFL is exploring playing an NFL game in Brazil next season and in Week 1. The game would be played at Neo Química Arena. The only team in Brazil with the right to market itself is the Miami Dolphins; no other NFL team can do marketing in Brazil, and Stephen Ross has told people in recent years he would like to see the Dolphins play a game in Brazil at some time in the near future. So, the details from this report do line up with what Mr. Ross has previously said.

You ask for the reason to play the game in Week 1: logistics. Getting the teams and TV equipment down there would be easier to do it Week 1, with ample time to prepare. One roadblock or thing to throw a wrench into these plans would be if Miami wins the Super Bowl, and that team has always opened the season on Thursday Night Football. Would this still be the case? Most likely not and the NFL would have another game on that opening Thursday night possibly. In 2013 the defending Champion Ravens didn’t open at home on Thursday Night Football due to a conflict with a Baltimore Orioles home game. And in 2019, the defending champion Patriots didn’t open on Thursday Night Football either. Would that be the case “if” Miami wins the Super Bowl this season? Who knows, but all signs point to Miami playing a home game in Brazil next season, and most likely Week 1.

ACABOU DE PASSAR NA ESPN! A NFL QUER PASSAR UM JOGO DE ABERTURA DA TEMPORADA REGULAR DO ANO QUE VEM EM SÃO PAULO!!! pic.twitter.com/x1oLCcD7WP — Interceptados | NFL (@interceptadoos) December 5, 2023

More on this story as it develops.