Three games remain in the 2023 NFL regular season for the Miami Dolphins, and this team has an opportunity to achieve a milestone that has never been achieved in franchise history. Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s electric offense has a chance to have two wide receivers and a running back to each break 1,000 yards on the season.

Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill broke his own NFL record earlier this year after reaching 1,000 receiving yards in just eight games. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle needs less than 40 yards to reach 1,000 yards as he enters that Cowboys game with 964 yards on the season. Running back Raheem Mostert has 966 rushing yards on the season, along with his franchise-record 21 rushing touchdowns. Mostert can become the first Dolphins running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Jay Ajayi in 2016.

Now that the stats are out of the way, we can unravel the significance of achieving this milestone. When you look back at the offenses that have put on a Miami Dolphins uniform, it is remarkable to see what Coach McDaniel has done in just two seasons and how beneficial it is for the franchise.

In just two years into his stint as head coach of the Dolphins, we are still in the infancy stages of what Head Coach Mike McDaniel is capable of. Once Coach McDaniel added a wide receiver like Tyreek Hill to his offense, he immediately brought something to the franchise we had never seen before in an MVP, all-time caliber wide receiver who elevates the level of everyone’s play.

When you look back at all the different eras of Miami Dolphins football, this offense led by MVP candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will cement itself as an all-time great offense in franchise history if they can add this to their list of accomplishments this season.

The milestone can be reached as soon as the upcoming Christmas Eve matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. From what we have seen this season, The Cowboys are a different team on the road and have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing 117 rushing yards per game. I also like the wide receiver/corner matchups in this game, especially if wide receiver Tyreek Hill is available. Regardless of his status, we saw in the New York Jets game that Jaylen Waddle and the rest of the receiving core are more than capable of carrying the workload and carving up defenses with Tua orchestrating the offense.

With Super Bowl aspirations and post-season success on everyone’s mind, this milestone is still something worth noting and recognizing.

<iframe id=”embedPlayer” style=”width: 100%; max-width: 660px; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 10px; transform: translateZ(0px); animation: 2s ease 0s 6 normal none running loading-indicator; background-color: #e4e4e4;” src=”https://embed.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dolphinstalk-com-daily-podcast/id1289046573?itsct=podcast_box_player&itscg=30200&ls=1&theme=dark” height=”450px” frameborder=”0″ sandbox=”allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation”><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span></iframe>