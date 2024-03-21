FOX4 in Kansas City is reporting that a Kansas City man stole over $45,00 worth of equipment from the Miami Dolphins in January.

Per FOX4, “Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Joseph Brown Sr. with a class C felony charge of stealing.

According to court documents, Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to a theft on January 14.

Officers met with a representative of the Miami Dolphins who said that a box truck containing team gear/equipment was broken into and items were stolen.”

The Dolphins were in Kansas City on January 13th for a playoff game, which Miami lost 26-7.

According to court documents, the Dolphins are claiming they lost media equipment, large equipment cases, football pads, gloves, shoes, hockey bags with cape coats, game film, and cold-weather gear, among other items. The items were valued at $46,376.

A Kansas City, Missouri man is charged for stealing more than $45,000 worth of equipment from the Miami Dolphins in January. https://t.co/NQBmLmoIZm pic.twitter.com/RjytlcKC60 — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) March 21, 2024

More on this story as it develops

(To See Who Mel Kiper Jr. has Miami Selecting in Rd 1 of his Latest Mock Draft, Click Below)