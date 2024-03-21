FOX4 in Kansas City is reporting that a Kansas City man stole over $45,00 worth of equipment from the Miami Dolphins in January.
Per FOX4, “Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Joseph Brown Sr. with a class C felony charge of stealing.
According to court documents, Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to a theft on January 14.
Officers met with a representative of the Miami Dolphins who said that a box truck containing team gear/equipment was broken into and items were stolen.”
The Dolphins were in Kansas City on January 13th for a playoff game, which Miami lost 26-7.
According to court documents, the Dolphins are claiming they lost media equipment, large equipment cases, football pads, gloves, shoes, hockey bags with cape coats, game film, and cold-weather gear, among other items. The items were valued at $46,376.
