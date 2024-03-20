On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of today’s news and rumors in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike starts the show by discussing the details of Bradley Chubb’s restructured contract, how much money was opened up on the salary cap for the Dolphins, and what this means for Chubb’s status with the team beyond this upcoming season. He then speculates on what that money may be used for. Is Miami looking to transfer some of that money to lock up Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips on long-term deals? Or, as some reports out there are speculating, is Miami on the verge of making a bold move in acquiring a player who isn’t a vet minimum type of signing for little money and someone who would cost significantly more? Maybe a trade for Tee Higgins? Or a trade for Bandon Aiyuk? Out of Aiyuk or Higgins, which one is more likely? And if so, what are some options? Mike then closes the show, discussing the latest mock drafts by Mel Kiper and Daniel Jeremiah and who they have selected for Miami in Round 1. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

