The Miami Dolphins have restructured Bradley Chubb’s contract, opening up $11 million in salary cap space at this time. The Dolphins converted $13.75 million of Chubb’s base salary into a signing bonus.

Bradley Chubb played in and started 16 games for Miami in 2023 and had 11 sacks. His best season in the NFL since his rookie season in 2018 when he had 12 sacks. He tore his ACL late in the Week 17 game vs Baltimore, which will cost him most of the 2024 season. Since coming into the NFL in 2018, he has had 39.5 sacks in 73 games.

On November 1st, 2022, Chubb and a fifth-round pick were traded to Miami for a 2023 1st round pick, Chase Edmonds, and a 2024 4th round pick.

There was a report over the weekend that Chubb may be back for the start of the 2024 season. The recovery takes 9-12 months, and if Chubb is closer to the 9-month side, he would be ready in late August. Many feel that is unlikely, but if he can get on the field before December of this season, it would be considered good news.

It is interesting to see if this newfound cap space will be used to give extensions to Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips in the coming weeks/months to secure their long-term future in Miami. Or, if Chris Grier uses the money to spend in free agency now to bring in more players to the Dolphins roster. You can make a case it would be wise to use this salary cap space to try and lock in the future of Holland, Phillips, and Waddle so Miami isn’t in a situation like they were this past offseason, where they lost two homegrown players in Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.

Either way, there were rumblings of Miami moving on from Chubb after this upcoming season, and that will not be the case now with this new restructured deal Chubb has.

