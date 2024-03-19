Free agency is one week old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network released his 3.0 mock draft of the season, and with the 21st overall pick, Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, OG/C – Duke

“The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.”

On Monday, Miami re-signed Isaiah Wynn, who was their starting left guard last season before injury, and they also signed OT/G Jack Driscoll from Philadelphia, who started 17 games over 4 years with the Eagles. Miami lost Robert Hunt in Free Agency to a five-year, $100 million deal, and it is in desperate need of a replacement. The Dolphins currently on their roster have Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, and other career backups in line to compete to fill the spot left open by Hunt.

The Dolphins’ left guard situation is in flux, and Wynn has a long injury history, so the odds of him playing a full season are slim. With Barton able to play guard or center, it would give Miami depth at both positions, and if Barton excels at center, Aaron Brewer has experience at guard, and Miami would have moveable pieces to play around with to put their best five players on the field.

