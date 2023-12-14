On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a brand new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as they talk about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They start the show with a big announcement of some changes taking place here at DolphinsTalk.com and what you can now expect. Then, they have to get into the loss Miami had the other night on Monday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans. What went wrong? How did it happen? Can Miami recover? They go over the laundry list of injury news with the team. Then they talk about how Mike McDaniel and Tua must avoid another collapse like last season. After an exciting game of Jersey Guy or Florida Man they look at the Jets game, share their thoughts, and give their predictions. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

