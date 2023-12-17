Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff have tried their best to be strategic with the players’ health.

But even with McDaniel’s NBA load management style with veterans like Terron Armstead, the team has been hit by an apocalyptic swarm of injury bugs at the worst possible time.

In the aftermath of the Monday Night Meltdown 2.0 and losing one of the best centers in the league in Connor Williams, Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane, Liam Eichenberg, Xavien Howard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Austin Jackson all popped up on the injury report for week 15.

Safety DeShon Elliot will not play (concussion), and Robert Hunt is also listed as out with a hamstring.

These are all extremely important pieces the Dolphins need on the field in order to make a serious run into the playoffs. But losing Connor Williams for the rest of the season is a devastating loss.

The team’s undeniable MVP, Hill, is going to make his own game-time decision on whether he will play against the Jets or not.

Thankfully, the Dolphins were able to get All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey just in time for a late-season push, but so much of the success of the 2023 season depends on how healthy the rest of the team can stay down the stretch.

Some have said that McDaniel should put Hill, along with other ailing players, on ice until the team faces the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills the last two weeks of the season. But number 10 is locked in right now. He has his eyes on reaching the coveted 2000 receiving yards in a season. If Hill is able to do it, he’ll make history as the first wide receiver to do it, and he’ll probably be the MVP of the league.