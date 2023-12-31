To gear up for a big game in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins are strengthening their defense. They brought experienced linebacker Melvin Ingram from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Dolphins faced some setbacks, with one player sidelined, another doubtful, and seven players carrying questionable status leading up to the weekend. In response to these challenges, the team opted to tap into their practice squad reserves, promoting the 34-year-old veteran Melvin Ingram.

Ingram’s return to the Dolphins’ roster comes after a period of being unsigned, making a notable comeback when he joined the team’s practice squad a few weeks ago. Making his mark in the 2023 season, Ingram showcased his skills last week, contributing significantly by playing 21 defensive snaps, which accounted for 32% of the game.

As the Dolphins strategically integrate Ingram into their defensive rotation, it is anticipated that he will continue to hover around the 30% playing time mark.

