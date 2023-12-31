Miami Dolphins superstar pass rusher Bradley Chubb went down in garbage time with a knee injury and had to be carted off the field. Per early reports, it is feared Chubb tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. And tearing his ACL so late in the season it would put the start of his 2024 season next fall in doubt.

Mike McDaniel will have to answer a lot of questions as to why his star players on defense were out on the field in garbage time in a game that was for all intense and purposes over.

Dolphins fear Bradley Chubb tore ACL in knee, per source. MRI is scheduled for the morning. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2023

More on this story as it develops.