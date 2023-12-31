Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting Jaylen Waddle is expected to return to the field for Miami’s first playoff game, whenever that is. That would mean it is unlikely Waddle will play Week 18 vs the Buffalo Bills no matter what the playoff ramifications are around that game.

Per @RapSheet , Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (high ankle sprain) is expected back for the playoffs. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 31, 2023

Waddle has a high ankle sprain which is a 2-8 week injury based on the severity of the injury. Waddle has 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns this season for Miami.