On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by our in-house Draft Guru Dante Collinelli to break down the offensive players in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft, with a Miami Dolphins twist, of course. This is the most realistic Miami Dolphins draft preview you will find anywhere on the internet. We don’t waste time breaking down positions we know Miami won’t draft in Rounds 2 and 3, like quarterback and wide receiver. We don’t break down the top players in this draft that Miami has no chance to draft of getting. We break down the key positions that we know Miam is keying in on offense (Tight End, Offensive Tackle, and Running Back) and talk about the guys who “realistically” could be there at Pick #51 or #84. Then we talk about late-round sleepers who could be on the board in Rounds 6 or 7 or could be undrafted. Next week we will do the Defensive side of the ball, but for tonight, sit back, relax, and get ready for the upcoming NFL Draft in regards to the Miami Dolphins.





