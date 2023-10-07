Week 6 is upon us. It was a rough week for myself last week, going 2-5 overall. But we move! We get back on track this week with a slate of 7 games between NCAA and NFL games. For the season, I am 13-6 for NCAA, 4-7 on NFL Picks. Here are this weeks picks.

Texas (-5.5 ) vs Oklahoma

Texas has won 4 of the last 6 meetings between these two in the Red River Showdown. Texas put an absolute butt whooping on Oklahoma last year 49-0. Texas has their best chance to get to the playoff, beating Alabama earlier in the year. Also, take the better QB in this game. Ewers will lead Texas to a one touchdown or more win.

Rutgers (+13) @ Wisconsin

I expect this game to be a dog fight. Low scoring on tap. I don’t like the overall number of 44 though. I do feel taking the near two touchdowns is a better play. Give me Rutgers covering in a low scoring affair.

Alabama (ML -135) vs Texas A&M

At some point, Alabama is going to turn their season around. Their offense has been a shell of itself. A&M has been good but I trust Alabama’s defense in this game to get them a victory. Take Bama on the ML.

Fresno State (-6) at Wyoming

Fresno has had Wyoming’s number as of late. In their last 6 meetings, the average margin of victory is 23.4 ppg. This one should be no different. HAMMER Fresno laying a near touchdown.

Miami vs New York Giants OVER 47.5

This spread has moved from 9.5 to 12.5 over the course of the week with bettors hammering the Dolphins on the spread. While it’s enticing, I like the over. Why? The Dolphins offense is looking to rebound against a Giants defense that has been anything but good. Dolphins defense will make the Giants offense look somewhat decent. The over hits here.

Tennessee (ML -130) @ Indianapolis

This game is intriguing. Figured before the season started both these teams would be struggling to find wins. They are battling for first place early on. Derrick Henry averages 183 ypg vs Indy. I don’t see that changing Sunday with the Colts defense giving up near 127 ypg. Take the Titans straight up.

Kansas City @ Minnesota OVER 53

This game has OVER written all over it. The Vikings defense is horrible. Chiefs should be able to drop 28+. Kirk Cousins in garbage time usually is $$. I love the over here.

Denver (-2.5) vs New York Jets

Do you trust Zach Wilson to have back to back games where he plays well? I don’t. I also think Sean Payton is out to prove he was right when it comes to the summer drama he laid out with Nathaniel Hackett. Give me the Broncos laying less than a FG at home.