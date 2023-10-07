The Miami Dolphins recently moved to acquire Wide Receiver Chase Claypool, only giving up a 2025 6th-round pick. This low-risk, high-reward move could fill a role Miami missed on their already elite offense. The Dolphins lack a big-body receiver who can be a red zone threat and someone Tua Tagovailoa can throw the 50/50 ball up to. If Claypool can commit to being a blocker like he was earlier in his career, he could be used as a hybrid WR/TE with his 6’4, 240lb frame. Did I forget to mention that he runs a 4.42? With his speed, he’ll fit right in with this offense.

Claypool needed a place to give him a clean slate after a tumultuous beginning to his career, and what better place than Miami? McDaniel may be one of the best players’ coaches in the NFL. If anyone can get the best out of Claypool, it’s Mike McDaniel. Not only will Claypool benefit from his new coach’s abstract coaching style, but he’ll also have the luxury of being surrounded by veteran receivers like Tyreek Hill, something he lacked early on in his career. Not to mention that Miami’s WR coach is no other than Wes Welker. There isn’t a more conducive environment for a player like Claypool to turn things around.

This trade has caused mixed feelings among the Miami Dolphins fanbase, not just because of Claypool’s alleged poor attitude but because many fans feel that out of things the team needed, Wide Receiver was at the bottom of the list. With the exit of Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft, Claypool is a nice insurance policy. But there are still more important holes on this team that need to be filled, specifically on the offensive line and defense. I may have the solution to both of those problems.

There aren’t a lot of trades that would make sense for other teams in a trade with Miami because of some of the contracts the Dolphins are currently carrying on the defense. What could benefit this team may not be adding players but shedding some. Crazy right? Hear me out. In the next few weeks, I’d look to trade Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and inside Linebacker Jerome Baker.

All I would be looking for in return is draft compensation and offensive line depth, specifically at the center position. Maybe even look for some more depth in the secondary. Finding depth at the Center position could hopefully allow us to move off of Liam Eichenberg; I’m sure we’d only get a 7th-round pick in return, but he would benefit from a change of scenery, and we’d get the chance to add a legit backup Center for Connor Williams.

The question is, how could these moves benefit the defense? I’m not sure there’s a lot of room to add any premier players to this defense with the contract situations. We have too many players who have big contracts who aren’t producing. Shuffling players on this defense could be the answer to at least maximize those contracts. With Jerome Baker gone, I’d move Andrew Van Ginkel to Inside Linebacker and have him where the green dot. Van Ginkel has great instincts and playmaking ability that we lack from our Inside Linebackers. We also need to have our best players on the field at all times, and AVG has arguably been the best player on the defense.

Van Ginkel is a “Vic Fangio guy,” so having him “quarterback” the defense makes sense. I’d keep David Long around but wouldn’t shy away from giving Duke Riley opportunities. It can’t be any worse than what we’ve seen from our current starting Linebackers, and at the very least you’re getting better tacklers and linebackers who can shed blocks. Moving off of Raekwon Davis, who most likely won’t be a Dolphin next year anyway, allows you to make room on the defensive line.

Although it’s not his natural position, I’d try Emmanuel Ogbah at the Defensive Tackle position next to Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Ogbah is making around 15 million this year, so let him earn his money. The defensive line has been dismal at best, so why not experiment with different positions, especially with players you’re stuck with for the season?

This is another opportunity to put all of your best players on the field. Ogbah hasn’t lived up to his contract, but he’s at least your 5th or 6th defensive lineman. A line with Chubb, Sieler, Wilkins, Ogbah, and Phillips should produce more than what’s been produced in the last few games. Having Ogbag on the inside gives you a size disadvantage, but I think you can make up for it with his speed and athleticism. Ogbah also has the strength to avoid being overpowered by offensive linemen in the middle. This move could help the line with finishing sacks instead of just almost finishing sacks. Ogbah would be a mismatch for Offensive guards; he has great length and long arms, so he’ll be able to bat passes down up the middle. It isn’t an asinine thought to put Ogbag at defensive tackle; it’s worked out for Buffalo with Ed Oliver, who only weighs a few more pounds than Ogbah.

Something has to give on the defense and moves need to be made. Shuffling players around could benefit this team much more than adding new players. Adding new players may add even more stress to them learning a whole new system. Fangio will have to move players around like chess pieces and find different ways to get these players to do what they do best. Removing a couple of pieces could be the answer.